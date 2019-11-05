The mother of the teenage pro gamer banned from Fortnite for cheating has spoken out to defend her son.

Barbara Khattri said her son Jarvis Kaye,17, known online as FaZe Jarvis had been left in "despair" by the ban.

She told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper: "He's broken. He loves that game. He doesn't have a devious bone in his body and what I really know is that for any mistake that doesn't physically harm a person there should be the chance to make amends."

She had earlier taken to Facebook to share the toll that the drama was taking on her, writing: "A very wise friend of mine said 'well the thing is you can never be happier than your unhappiest child' - wow, so so true!"

"It's my turn at the moment to be feeling that abject pain, despair and helplessness today. My youngest son Jarvis made a genuine, naive error of judgment and is currently banned for life from something he loves," she wrote.

"It's been a very long, tough week and I've woken this morning with it trending on Twitter where there is both overwhelming support and criticism for him.

"As not only a parent and a boss but mostly as just a person, I know first hand how so often the lesson is so much better learned when there is the opportunity to take full responsibility and actually in whatever way fix or right the wrong!"

Jarvis, who boasts a following of two million subscribers on You Tube, was handed the lifetime ban by creators Epic Games after he posted video showing his use of "aimbots" during a recreational game.

Aimbots are an illegal tool that allows gamers to auto-focus their weapons on other players, making it much easier to score points.

Jarvis, 17, used the hack while playing a recreational game that he streamed to his followers - and the punishment has left him in tears.

The lifetime ban means he can't play the game, attend events or create any other content related to the game.

He posted an emotional video to You Tube, breaking down as he thanked his supporters and questioned what he would do now that he can't do what he "truly loves the most in life".

"It's genuinely insane how big of an impact has had on my life," he explained. "I wouldn't be here without this game. I'm not even sure what I'd be doing right now if Fortnite wasn't a thing."

He admits cheating was "a huge mistake was completely wrong on my end," but says that although he accepts the punishment he had no idea the consequences could be so severe.

The ban hasn't gone down well on social media, with many users pointing out that another gamer only received a two-week ban despite being caught cheating in qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup.

The hashtag #FreeJarvis has popped up on social media, but opinion is still divided on whether the permanent ban is deserved.

XXIF and Ronaldo cheat in a tournament for a chance to win 3,000,000 dollars and only get a 2 week ban.



Jarvis hacks in a video and gets permanently banned from everything fortnite related..



i get he hacked and deserves some sort of punishment but this is too much #FreeJarvis — evade zkay 🎄 (@zkaygb) November 4, 2019

So let me get this right. This kid KNEW that hacking was wrong and would be banned for it, does it anyway? Got banned for it and want his account back?



Not the smartest move. No #FreeJarvis needed. Literally made a career ending decision. — BC (@BigCheeseKIT) November 3, 2019

If he doesn't get back on Fortnite all is not lost for Jarvis however - he's pretty flash at Call of Duty too.