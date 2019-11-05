It happens about the same time at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day every year. After Race 7 has been run, shoes are shed and the drunken debauchery starts to unfold.

A far cry from the polished looks from the morning and Melbourne Cup race day glam, the ties have come off and heels are in hands as the antics from the race that stops a nation shift.

From women pretending to throw up in bins to men wrestling like schoolboys, revellers were in full swing at Flemington last night.

While last year's event saw punters party in the rain, sunny weather provided the perfect atmosphere for revellers this year.

It was a long day for some spectators. Photo / Getty Images

Fun was had by all. Photo / Getty Images

Race-goers enjoy the atmosphere after the 2019 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images

Two race-goers share a kiss after the 2019 Melbourne Cup Day. Photo / Getty Images

The Cup revelry kicked up a gear in the afternoon. Photo / Getty Images

Sunny weather saw race-goers enjoy a few quiet ones. Photo / Getty Images

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was one of many famous faces at the races. Photo / Getty Images

More than 81,000 people packed Flemington, down on last year's figure of 83,471.

As thousands made their way from the racetrack, many have been hit with a snag - the Uber app was reportedly not operating for racegoers during the afternoon due to a technical fault.

Last week police were reminding all punters to celebrate safely and responsibly.

"Police and Protective Services Officers will be proactively patrolling public transport, roads, and both the public and corporate areas inside the racecourse," Superintendent Therese Fitzgerald said.

"We're there to keep you safe and ensure a small minority don't spoil what is a great week of sport and celebrations for others.

"Expect to see large numbers of police focused on preventing and detecting any anti-social and criminal behaviour."

Police arrested only six people at Flemington Racecourse yesterday— four for being drunk, one for drug possession and another on an outstanding warrant.