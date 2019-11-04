Tongan giant Ben Tameifuna has been banned from playing by his French club until he loses 20kg.

Tameifuna, the former Chiefs forward, returned to Racing 92 after the World Cup weighing 160kg, according to Midi Olympique.

The 28-year-old was the heaviest player at the just-completed tournament in Japan, where some reports put his weight at a mere 151kg.

Racing 92 have told Tameifuna he will not be considered for selection until getting back to 140kg. Tameifuna turned up for training last year weighing 166kg.

He first came to attention with Hawkes Bay, and made a wider All Black squad in 2012 when his weight was put at 130kg. He quit New Zealand in 2015 to play in France, where tighthead props are amongst the game's highest paid players.

Dear Toutai,



Tell @tane0912 I got the goal kicking sorted this weekend. Sai ke tau know about it.



Koia pe, Malo.



Ben “The Boot” Tameifuna aka Mr Make It Rain. @ben_tameifuna pic.twitter.com/dGnFs1wtl1 — Tonga Rugby Union (@officialTongaRU) October 9, 2019

During the World Cup, Tonga released a photo of Tameifuna landing an impressive long goal kick during training.