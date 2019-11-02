Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith has been stood down from Saturday's test against Great Britain, following a breach of team protocol.

The decision was made by coach Michael Maguire and the senior leaders, and was confirmed on Thursday night.

It means that Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima – who wasn't even in the squad for this test series against Great Britain – will make a sensational return to test football, after a last minute call-up.

Nikorima will start at hooker, after only flying back from Brisbane on Friday.

Advertisement

He was on holiday, spending time with his wife's family, when he got a dramatic late call up, and hasn't had a chance to train with the team.

It's a massive setback for Smith, who has been an impressive performer for the Kiwis since he made his debut last year.

The Waiheke Island product has also enjoyed another strong year at the Storm.

But it's also a reflection of the high standards being driven by Maguire off the field.

Nikorima was arguably the Kiwis best player on the tour of England last year, but missed the mid year test with Tonga through injury. That opened the door for Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran, which meant that the 25-year-old missed the cut.

He was part of the squad for the Rugby League World Cup Nines in Sydney two weeks, then stayed on with the team as they prepared for last week's test against the Kangaroos in Wollongong, before heading back to Brisbane.

But now he gets an unexpected chance to impress at Eden Park.

Nikorima has played at five eighth this season for the Warriors, but has a background at hooker and was used there almost exclusively in his first NRL season with the Broncos in 2015.