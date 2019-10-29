His side face the haka more than most test nations and South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says England's tactic before last weekend's Rugby World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks wasn't disrespectful.

England lined up in front of the traditional challenge in V formation and had to be told to retreat by officials when they moved too close to the All Blacks.

Mako Vunipola admitted that "we knew it would rile them up" while the captain, Owen Farrell, who could be seen smirking during the haka, said: "We wanted not to just stand there and let them come at us." The side could be fined for their V-shaped response due to breaching a "cultural ritual protocol".

Erasmus, whose side face England in Saturday's final, said it's an honour to face the haka but it doesn't intimidate.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Journalist explains question that Steve Hansen called 'disrespectful'

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: How All Blacks plan to attack bronze medal match against Wales

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: NZR boss Steve Tew rules out Warren Gatland as Steve Hansen's successor as All Blacks coach

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks and England share a beer after semifinal clash

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what to make of that," he said.

"We face the haka regularly, twice a year, and we are used to it. We definitely don't feel it gives them an advantage and it doesn't intimidate us.

"It's more of an honour for us to face it. It maybe lifts them a little bit more, and there may be some signs behind that which gives them a little bit more of an advantage - I'm not knowledgeable enough to tell you if it does.

"But it was certainly interesting, it was certainly exciting. It was certainly something new, and it brought some spice to the Test match.

"I don't think it was disrespectful, and it was something new for everyone in world rugby. I wouldn't make a big issue about it, but it's not for me to decide."