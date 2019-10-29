English referee Wayne Barnes will control the All Blacks' final World Cup match against Wales, while Jerome Garces will ref the final between South Africa and England.

Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe will be one of Garcès' assistant referees with fellow Frenchman Romain Poite running the other flank for the final at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

New Zealand's Ben Skeen will be the TMO.

South African referee Jaco Peyper - who was controversially not considered for the semifinals after being photographed with Welsh fans - has been recalled as an assistant referee for the All Blacks and Wales clash.