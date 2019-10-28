The women who flashed their breasts at the World Series say they did it for the greater good.

Lauren Summer, the brand executive of the X-rated digital magazine SHAGMAG, said she hoped to raise awareness about breast cancer by joining company CEO Julia Rose in flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the series on Monday (AEDT).

"To clarify, yes we knew we would get banned, yes the (banishment) letters are real, and yes, I would do it again lol. More importantly, subscribe to @SHAGMAG_ because the proceeds go directly to women with breast cancer to pay for their medical bills," Summer tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Summer also appeared to reply to a commenter who tweeted: "I don't care that they show t*** or whatever but I have breast cancer, and I'm not sure how that helps me in any way."

Advertisement

"Our proceeds from @SHAGMAG_ will be going to women with breast cancer and paying off their medical bills. Meeting with them in person and doing whatever we can to help with the platform we have," Summer posted.

The women were positioned behind home plate at Nationals Park in Washington as Cole pitched in the seventh inning of a game the Astros would go on to win 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

As the camera panned around the stadium during a break in play, they lifted up their tops to reveal their breasts.

Rose, 25, shared the video on Twitter writing "guilty as charged". She also posted "whoops, the wind blew up my top" and "my lil nips made it #WorldSeries".

Summer, 24, posted to her Instagram story news reports of the incident writing "we did it guys".

She also posted the clip on Twitter saying that she "had to do it for the internet".

The risque stunt saw the trio receive a letter from Major League Baseball's Vice President David Thomas issuing them with an indefinite ban.

"On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C," the letter read.

Advertisement

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.

"You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

Rose's first flash with fame in America came as a 22-year-old when she appeared on season four of reality television show Are You the One in 2016.

Since then she has gone on to build a huge following on Instagram with almost every post showing her in a bikini or less.

Rose and her two friends were wearing t-shirts emblazed with the wording of Rose's digital magazine Shagmag.

Along with Rose, she was accompanied by fellow Instagram models Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren. The latter of who posted after getting arrested.

It also isn't the first time the trio have been kicked out with an uploaded video on their YouTube channel showing them being kicked out of an amusement park.