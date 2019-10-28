England's radical response to the haka is set to hit them in the pocket.

Prior to England's 19-7 Rugby World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday night, Eddie Jones' team made headlines for their radical response to haka.

The England team face the Haka. Photo / Getty

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Journalist explains question that Steve Hansen called 'disrespectful'

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: How All Blacks plan to attack bronze medal match against Wales

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: NZR boss Steve Tew rules out Warren Gatland as Steve Hansen's successor as All Blacks coach

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks and England share a beer after semifinal clash

England lined up in front of the traditional challenge in V formation and had to be told to retreat by officials when they moved too close to the All Blacks.

Advertisement

Mako Vunipola admitted that "we knew it would rile them up" while the captain, Owen Farrell, who could be seen smirking during the haka, said: "We wanted not to just stand there and let them come at us."

But England could now be fined for their V-shaped response due to breaching a "cultural ritual protocol".

It is understood that the protocol states opponents must not cross the halfway line. At the two tips of England's V Joe Marler, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson, Elliot Daly, Luke Cowan‑Dickie and Ben Youngs all appeared to be standing in the All Blacks' half.

Speaking on the matter, Vunipola said it was more a matter of confusion.

Mako Vunipola and Jamie George of England. Photo / Getty

"[Joe Marler] said he got confused," Mako Vunipola said. "He thought he was supposed to go all the way around it and go to their 10. But because of that, he's the one who has to pay the fine.

"He dishes it out a lot so the boys would be more than happy if he has to pay it."

World Rugby will consider whether any punishment is given later today.

In 2011, France formed an arrow shape and advanced on New Zealand while the haka was being performed, only to later be hit with a NZD$4,300 fine.

Advertisement

It's not that big a hit for England as their players will share a jackpot of over £1.2 million (NZ$2.4 million) for reaching their first World Cup final since 2007.

It is believed Eddie Jones' men will receive the biggest single bonus payment for a test match.

It is understood the Rugby Football Union (RF) will pay out £41,298 to each member of Jones' 31-man squad – a total of £1.28 million.

The RFU pay-out is more than double what New Zealand's players would have earned.