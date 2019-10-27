Welsh coach Warren Gatland has described Friday's World Cup bronze medal match against the All Blacks as "monumental".

The third and fourth place showdown is seen as the game nobody wants to play, with disappointed players having to drag their battered bodies into a season-ending contest.

But there are still things to play for in Tokyo. In former All Black Gatland's case, there is a personal milestone to chase.

The All Blacks' long winning record against Wales will be on the line. It will also see British and Irish Lions boss Gatland go head-to-head with Steve Hansen one last time, after the pair drew the 2017 series.

"For me, it's my last game in charge against the All Blacks. It will be monumental," Gatland told Wales Online, after losing the semifinal to South Africa.

"As a coach, it's the only team I haven't beaten with Wales. It would be nice to be able to achieve that.

"I'm very disappointed but incredibly proud of what this group of players has done at this World Cup.

"We've got another game to go, we play the All Blacks. My first game in charge was against England and the dream was for it to be my last game, but it's not to be."

Gatland is returning to New Zealand to coach the Chiefs, before taking a break to guide the Lions again in South Africa.

Gatland said: "The All Blacks are probably hurting as much as we are at the moment. The third and fourth play-off is a tough game to play but you have to give it the respect it deserves.

"Go out there and do the best you can to try and win it. We'll look closely at players in the next few days and see how they pull up ahead of the game against the All Blacks.

"We have to think about whether we make a few changes and give some players a rest with a five-day turnaround.

"Then I'll look with some excitement at the challenges ahead for me...maybe get some revenge on South Africa."

Gatland said it was important to be humble and he congratulated South Africa after their three point semifinal victory.

"I've been more disappointed in other games in my career where we haven't given 100% or the team just hasn't fronted on the day," he said.

"I can't ask any more of these players and how hard they tried. We'll put tonight's game behind us and start thinking about next Friday."

Gatland also had a warning for England, whose demolition job on the All Blacks makes them World Cup final favourites.

"We've seen in previous World Cups, sometimes teams play their final in semi-finals and don't always turn up in the final," Gatland said.

"It will be interesting to see how England are next week."