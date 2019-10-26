Herald rugby writers Patrick McKendry and Liam Napier compare the All Blacks and England starting XVs. Which team has the advantage in the head-to-head matchups?

15. Beauden Barrett (NZ) v Elliot Daly (Eng)

Patrick McKendry:

Barrett is possibly in the form of his life and the best fullback we've seen in a long time. His defence is on point too. Daly has his moments on attack but defensively isn't as good.

Winner: Barrett

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Napier: Barrett has reigned supreme at this Rugby World Cup. He's set records with carries, scored and set up tries, generally thrived with more time and

14. Sevu Reece (NZ) v Anthony Watson (Eng)

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

13. Jack Goodhue (NZ) v Manu Tuilagi (Eng)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (NZ) v Owen Farrell (Eng)

11. George Bridge (NZ) v Jonny May (Eng)

10. Richie Mo'unga (NZ) v George Ford (Eng)

9. Aaron Smith (NZ) v Ben Youngs (Eng)

8. Kieran Read (NZ) v Billy Vunipola (Eng)

7. Ardie Savea (NZ) v Tom Curry (Eng)

6. Scott Barrett (NZ) v Sam Underhill (Eng)

5. Sam Whitelock (NZ) v Courtney Lawes (Eng)

4. Brodie Retallick (NZ) v Maro Itoje (Eng)

3. Nepo Laulala (NZ) v Kyle Sinckler (Eng)

2. Codie Taylor (NZ) v Jamie George (Eng)

1. Joe Moody (NZ) v Mako Vunipola (Eng)