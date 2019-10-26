An over-eager England fan, who called Radio Sport to proclaim his support for his team, was involved in a crash live on air.

During the Radio Sport Weekender this morning, host Bryan Waddle was left speechless when a caller who called the show to chant "Go England!" was involved in a crash.

"Someone just crashed into me," said the caller.

"I hope you're not holding your cell phone. I hope you've got your ear piece in," a stunned Waddle replied.

Luckily, the minor accident didn't cause any damage and the excited caller was safe.

"Hands free mate," the caller said. "I'm just in a car park. No damage."

The Auckland-based caller then proceeded straight into the purpose for his call, which was to say that he's going "against the grain" to support England in tonight's World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks.

"I just wanted to go against the grain and say go England," he said. "I was born in England. I love the All Blacks but today the English flag is flying high above the house. Go England."

England will be hoping for better fortunes than the unlucky caller as they face the All Blacks tonight in Yokohama at 9pm.

Listen to the full incident in the video above