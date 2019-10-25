If there has been an overarching message from the All Blacks camp this week, it's been one of excitement at facing England for only the second time in five years and, what's more, for a spot in next weekend's Rugby World Cup final.

But, as All Blacks strongman Joe Moody admitted at a press conference on Friday, the prospect of meeting one specific individual from the opposition excites him just that little bit more.

Asked about the talk coming out of the England camp in the build-up to the semifinal in Yokohama City – and his meeting with loudmouth English tighthead Kyle Sinckler - Moody could hardly keep from grinning.

England, and in particular head coach Eddie Jones, have had clumsy attempts at unsettling the All Blacks for much of the week with Jones following up his bizarre spying claims on Tuesday with the admission that he was engaging in some psychological warfare ahead of the blockbuster match barely 48 hours later.

Jones also lavished praise on Sinckler, calling the burly tighthead a "runaway rhino" after his sensational try in the quarter-final demolition of Australia last weekend.

According to Moody, the All Blacks have taken note of suggestions this week that they "had everything to lose" and would be the team under most pressure.

"There's plenty out there who like to talk it up but I haven't really focused too much on anyone in particular," Moody said.

"I haven't really had any focus on anyone in particular but there has been some classic forward battles between us in the past and it should be good to get out there. As far as their whole front row goes, I'm looking forward to that battle with them and hopefully, we can get one up."

All Blacks prop Joe Moody will face England for the first time in his test career. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sinckler was the most controversial figure on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand two years ago, instigating a tunnel skirmish after the second test having just been restrained by teammates on the field.

Reports at the time suggested Sinckler had traded verbal insults with All Blacks TJ Perenara and Ngani Laumape, after refusing to walk through a guard of honour that the home side had formed in the tunnel shortly after its 24-21 loss.

Sinckler also finished the tour with an apology, after being arrested during a big night out following the third test draw with the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Kyle Sinckler dives over for England's third try in their World Cup quarter-final against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The 26-year-old faced New Zealand again in November last year but was replaced early in the second half of the All Blacks' narrow 16-15 win at Twickenham

"Honestly I don't really look back on the Lions series too much to compare it to tomorrow," said Moody, who has never before faced England despite featuring in 41 tests.

"It's a new challenge and a new team. We can't really take too much out of past experiences. Tomorrow's a different beast.

"We know it will be physical, just like any other test and especially because it's a semifinal. We know they'll be direct and want to take it to us. We'll match fire with fire. It should be a big old ding-dong battle."

Kickoff at the Yokohama International Stadium is at 9pm (NZ time).