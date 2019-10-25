The All Blacks are hoping that the rain currently lashing Yokohama will subside before their 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England tomorrow night.

The rain has been falling heavily the day before the All Blacks' biggest game in four years, to the point where it made the All Blacks late for their media conference this afternoon, but is expected to largely clear up for their semifinal tomorrow, which starts at 5.00pm local time (9.00pm NZT).

The forecast predicts a slim chance of rain and an even slimmer chance of thunderstorms tomorrow at International Stadium Yokohama, and while All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster is expecting the rain to clear, he notes the All Blacks are prepared to play in all conditions.

"The rain [falling currently] has been forecast and we'll just have to adapt and adjust like we always have when it comes to these sorts of conditions. I think the forecast is that it's supposed to clear a bit."

Advertisement

Bit wet at Yokohama Stadium, 26 and a half hours out from kickoff. #RWC19 #nzlveng pic.twitter.com/JCmid4SM8E — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) October 25, 2019

The heavy rain falling today could potentially impact on the conditions underfoot tomorrow, but Foster has faith in the Japanese groundstaff based on their performances at various venues so far this tournament.

"The one thing that needs to be noted is how well the grounds have coped with the rain over here. We've had some pretty heavy falls on a Friday but the next day the ground seems to have recovered really quickly, so that's a credit to the organisers and how they've gone about that."

Wouldn't stress about the heavy rain or the sodden pitch in Yokohama. Forecast to clear tomorrow, and it looked a picture after the typhoon — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) October 25, 2019

Wet conditions could potentially disrupt the All Blacks' preferred usual attacking, free-flowing, style of play, but Foster knows that the team are ready to adjust to whatever is thrown at them.

"We'd quite like it to stop, but we've had a number of wet games this year and you've just got to learn how to adapt and adjust. There's no reason not to, aye, it's a semifinal of a World Cup, so we'll be ready either way."