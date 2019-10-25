If any story highlights the way Sonny Bill Williams, a trailblazer on so many levels and a man approaching his final days with the All Blacks and possibly the game of rugby itself, has changed the way his team view attacking opportunities, it's the following:

"It's funny – I remember going on in one of the big games and on the microphone was 'whatever you do, don't offload', whereas now they even have slang words for it, or KBA – keep the ball alive," Williams says.

"When I see Sevu [Reece] or Richie [Mo'unga] just expressing themselves … not only is it awesome to see but it's a privilege being able to play alongside these guys. They're backing themselves and playing like they probably did back in the backyard [as kids]."

It's a story told in Tokyo ahead of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday.

And the funny thing is that the "big game" above, may well have been the 2011 World Cup final against France at Eden Park and the voice in the manager's ear-piece as Williams prepared to enter the it off the reserves bench that of head coach Graham Henry.

The Sonny Bill Williams offload. Photo / Photosport

Williams, now 34 and attempting to win his third World Cup, probably put it better than anyone else could, but how times have changed. As he says, keeping the ball alive is now a mainstay of the All Blacks attack, and several among those preparing to play the biggest game of their lives may even have overtaken the big midfielder in the art of the offload.

Second-five Anton Lienert-Brown is one of the best offloading exponents in the game, and halfback TJ Perenara's passing interchange with George Bridge and Brad Weber in the lead-up to his try in the corner against Namibia during this World Cup has to be seen to be believed.

Wing Reece and first-five Mo'unga are almost supernatural in their ability to find space for themselves or others and the same applies to Beauden Barrett at the back and to a lesser extent the various ball-playing forwards.

"We have our structures and non-negotiables but one of those non-negotiables is: express yourself and pull the trigger," Williams says.

"Guys like Richie and Sevu, I don't like going against them one-on-one in training, you know; hopefully they can bring that razzle and expression this weekend."

Williams is proud to have played a part in the attacking revolution which the All Blacks hope will take them past England and into next Saturday's final against Wales or South Africa.

His legacy as a trend-setter on the field, and family man and proponent of religious tolerance and human rights off it, is set no matter what happens over the next week or so.

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

And that, combined with his experience, may be why he appears so calm in this week of all weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to be involved in a few opportunities like this before, so it's not too much of a jump, but it is exciting," he says. "I'm grateful to be here."

It's a fun place to be, too, and not only because the All Blacks are backed to trust their instincts, no matter the stakes. Credit must be given to the All Blacks management for creating such an environment.

"As long as you have a growth mindset you can thrive in this environment because if you're here and you think that you're entitled to something without working for it, or if it's 'me versus we' then you get sifted out pretty early," he says.

"We're in a great environment here and we have some great talent here and back in New Zealand – that is all a melting pot. If you have vision and say 'why don't we try this' … it might take a while like it has but it's starting to click. The cool thing about this environment is we're always trying to get better … hopefully we can do that again this weekend."

Williams describes England as a "powerhouse", a description which could also apply to their centre Manu Tuilagi. Should the 28-year-old Samoan-born Tuilagi be on the field when Williams enters the fray the collisions may become even more intense.

"I don't know him personally but obviously I've seen what he can do on the field, the damage he can create," Williams says. "When you play players like that it's probably not about shutting them down it's about limiting the damage they can do. He's certainly a big man and has power. He adds x-factor."

After knee surgery this year and recent injuries to his shoulder and wrist, Williams, who has played 56 tests, is on his last legs – as a player at least. There is talk of him going back to the Sydney Roosters league franchise to work in some capacity – possibly advisory - but confirmation will have to wait. There are more pressing matters to attend to.

"We'll just have to wait and see, man," he says.

"My mindset to be honest is, God willing, I'll come off the bench this weekend and make an impact."