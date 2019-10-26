They might be hailed as New Zealand's greatest sports team, but the Silver Ferns won't be looking to the All Blacks for inspiration.

The All Blacks are set to play England in a massive Rugby World Cup semifinal clash tonight - on the eve of the Ferns' final game of the Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds in Perth.

Although leading the series 2-1, the Ferns have to win the final game outright to claim the cup for the first time in seven years, due to the Diamonds holding a six-goal advantage on the goal difference tiebreaker.

READ MORE:

• Netball: Silver Ferns claim another thrilling victory over Australia

• Netball: Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander reveals struggle coaching against Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau

• Netball: Silver Ferns overpowered by Australia in second Constellation Cup test

• Netball: Silver Fern Jane Watson reveals how Noeline Taurua informs the squad of her starting line-up

Advertisement

With their rugby counterparts set to face similar do-or-die pressure, Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua was asked whether her side would be watching the All Blacks for "inspiration".

Confirming her team would watch the game, Taurua said it wouldn't be for that reason.

"We don't need inspiration from them as they don't need it from us," Taurua said. "We're pretty traditionalised with what we do and how we do it."

"Whether it's Bledisloe, or ANZAC, or rugby, or netball, I know for us back home people expect a lot.

"The All Blacks are number one but like always it's never a guaranteed spot and England are going to definitely keep them on their toes."

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua has been delighted with her side's improvements. Photo / Photosport

Already having proved their Netball World Cup grand final win over Australia was far from a fluke, the Silver Ferns look set to carry their dominant momentum into the final test.

And Taurua hasn't been shy in voicing the improvements her Silver Ferns have made - nor has she kept quiet about Australia's subtle decline.

"The fight and determination that we've been able to demonstrate out on court and when we are down that we can get ourselves back into competitive mode, that is a massive shift because we've never been able to do that in the past," Taurua said.

Advertisement

Sunday's game will likely be Maria Folau's final outing as a Silver Fern. Photo / Photosport

"The Australians, who are currently ranked number one, are wounded. They lost the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup and are on the brink of what's going to happen on Sunday.

"It's going to be a great test for us knowing that Australia are on the back foot."

The Silver Ferns have spent the past week preparing in Perth ahead of what is likely to be veteran Maria Folau's final game in the black dress.

The sharpshooter hasn't officially announced when she plans to retire but having not re-signed with a franchise for next season, is expected to call time on her career.

First centre pass of the Constellation Cup final is at 3pm NZT.