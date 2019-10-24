The All Blacks will play England in a World Cup semifinal this weekend with the potential to go down as one of the greatest games ever played.

Last week's quarter-final performance, as noted by fans of the sport around the world, arguably set a new threshold, benchmark, standard, for how rugby can be played. A talent level so impressive, we'll still be reflecting on it in a decade from now as a moment where rugby found itself on a whole, previously unattained, echelon.

So, New Zealand, although a game of that calibre is quite obviously unattainable every week - are we ready to admit that even half of that is good enough for victory?

This week on the Stoked Podcast, the boys find out.

Advertisement

In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 76 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.