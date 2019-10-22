An abandoned race has promoted next week's Flying Stakes from a major New Zealand Cup lead-up to a virtual dress rehearsal.

And it does raise the potential for a tricky question after the $50,000 Group 2 at Ashburton on Monday.

The Flying Stakes is usually the most important trial for the NZ Cup, which is now less than three weeks away, but Monday's 2400m standing start event got a lot more juicy when the final field was declared last night.

The Ashburton club got only four entries for their intermediate grade pace so were forced to abandon it and move

