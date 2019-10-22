Welsh referee Nigel Owens will take charge of the All Blacks' semifinal against England on Saturday night.

Owens will be assisted by French referees Romain Poite and Pascal Gauzere, while South Africa's Marius Jonker will be the TMO.

Jerome Garces has been named as the ref for Sunday's semi between South Africa and Wales, with Kiwi officials Ben O'Keeffe and Ben Skeen getting the nod as assistant referee and TMO respectively. Wayne Barnes is the other assistant referee.

World Rugby said that the match officials selection committee did not consider Jaco Peyper for selection this weekend.

"Peyper recognises that a picture of him with Wales fans, which appeared on social media after the Wales versus France quarter-final, was inappropriate and he has apologised," the statement said.

So it’s Nigel Owens again! Wales getting through made sure of that. I think Garces has been solid this RWC, but this still feels like the better option for NZ. https://t.co/mybi4IdNSp — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) October 22, 2019



Owens, 47, is no stranger to the pressure of a Rugby World Cup, taking charge of the 2015 final between the All Blacks and Australia at Twickenham, and also holds the record for most Test matches refereed by a single official.

He also took charge of the All Blacks' quarter-final win over Ireland last weekend.

Referee Nigel Owens (Wales), looks on during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between England and Argentina at Tokyo Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "I would like to congratulate Nigel and Jerome, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semifinals.

"These are the best of the best, supported by a superb team, and we now look forward to compelling semifinals at International Stadium Yokohama over the weekend."