When Christine Yankel learned her son, Ethan, wanted to become a professional in esports, she said it required "some negotiations." For example, Ethan, then a 16-year-old honour roll student, still had to finish high school. There was also a loose monitoring of the late-night practice sessions with the semi-professional team he joined online. Finally, Christine and her husband needed to learn more about the pro gaming scene Ethan would enter two years later - the one that would allow him to earn a potential six-figure salary before he had a college degree or was old enough to rent a car.

