A piece of reckless stupidity cost France the chance to make the World Cup semifinals after Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off in their quarter-final defeat to Wales.

Vahaamahina was given a red card by Jaco Peyper in the 49th minute for an elbow to the head of Welsh player Aaron Wainwright.

At the time of the infringement the 27-year-old's team were leading 19-10 but they went on to cough up the nine-point advantage to lose 20-19.

It is the eighth red card handed out at the 2019 World Cup.

Advertisement

"It's very clear guys," Peyper told his TMO after viewing the replay of the incident. 'That's a red card".

"The first action is around the neck. Then you've taken your arm away and deliberately you've hit him with the elbow in the head. That's a red card," he told Vahaamahina, who had earlier scored a try.

It was a needless infringement by the Clermont Auvergne man, in a maul where he also grabbed the Welshman around the neck before striking him with his elbow.

The last time the two nations met in World Cup knockout game in 2011, Welsh skipper Sam Warburton was sent off in the first half before France went onto win 9-8.

Reduced to 14 men France couldn't hold off the Welsh comeback which was completed when Ross Moriarty scored with six minutes remaining. A Dan Bigger conversion gave Wales the lead for the first time of the match.

They held on to make the semifinals for the third time and first since that 2011 defeat.

For France it is two straight World Cup tournaments with a quarter-final exit following their 2015 thrashing to the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Wales will face either hosts Japan or South Africa, who knocked them out in the quarter-final stage four years ago, for a spot in the final.

Advertisement

Idiotic from Vahaamahina. Game changing moment? #WALvFRA — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) October 20, 2019

I must be seeing things. That surely did not happen. You cannot be that dumb #WALvsFRA — Daniel McHardy (@SnakeMcHardy) October 20, 2019

That is about the dumbest play of the tournament. #WALvFRA — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) October 20, 2019

France only themselves to blame. They had the game won before Vahaamahina was sent off. Have to feel for the 14 men he left behind, who defended heroically but couldn't sustain their intensity when it mattered most. #WalvFra — Gavin Mairs (@GavinMairs) October 20, 2019

Vahaamahina that was ridiculous. Ridiculous. Zero awareness or self-control. — David Flatman (@davidflatman) October 20, 2019