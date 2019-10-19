On the latest episode of Beyond the Game, NZME's rugby panel looks back at the two World Cup quarter-finals including the All Blacks' 46-14 thrashing of Ireland.

NZME's Alex Chapman is joined in the studio by All Black legend Buck Shelford and Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde to review all the talking points from the All Blacks win.

Shelford praised the All Blacks' tempo and quick start to the match.

"The tempo was fantastic," he said. "I was expecting them to come out hard and fast and deny the Irish the ball. They scored some great points in that first 20 minutes and really set the scene for the whole game."

Blyde echoed those sentiments, saying Ireland were "shocked" by the All Blacks' fast start and game plan.

"From the very first minute of the game the All Blacks knew exactly what they needed to do," Bylde said. "They had a game plan that was set and they were confident throughout the whole game. It almost seemed like Ireland was a little bit taken back by it.

"They weren't at their best and we saw that. But the fact that the All Blacks continued that momentum and was able to continue that until the 80th minute, it just really shocked Ireland to be honest."

Radio Sport rugby commentator Nigel Yalden also joined the show from Japan, sharing his thoughts – with typical enthusiasm – on the game.

Meanwhile, NZME's Cheree Kinnear speaks to former Ireland and Lions flanker David Wallace about where Ireland went wrong.

We also hear from former Wallabies lock Justin Harrison about Australia's loss to England.