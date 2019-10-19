COMMENT by Gregor Paul in Tokyo

There's nothing quite like it when the All Blacks find their sweet spot and mix beauty and brawn in a heady concoction that probably gets somewhere close to being how the gods want the game to be played.

New Zealand in the right mood as they so obviously were against Ireland can only be stopped by the miraculously brave and the fabulously inventive.

Ireland were neither and so they were hit by this runaway train of an All Blacks side that has found itself at precisely the sort of time that is quite useful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.