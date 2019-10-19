The dust in the Oita Stadium had hardly settled after England's bruising World Cup quarter-final win over Australia, or victorious head coach Eddie Jones had a message -bring on the All Blacks.

England marched into the semifinals with a comfortable 40-16 victory over the Wallabies with their most impressive 80 minutes of the tournament.

Australian Jones, didn't waste any time in letting people know who he wants his English side to meet in the final four.

"We are happy to play anyone, obviously I have got a soft spot for New Zealand. You know I would love to play New Zealand in the semifinal, it will be a great challenge for us, been looking forward to it," Jones said.

"The good things for us is that we can still improve. We weren't at our best, Australia started the game fast and played superbly. The first 20 we had to hang in there, hung in there and got the momentum back I am so pleased for the players that got there."

England coach Eddie Jones wants the All Blacks in the World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

An emotional Wallabies coach Michael Cheika signed off as Wallabies coach after almost six years in the job.

"We played quite well, the first 50 or 60, again we gave away two intercepts and they defended well and the better team won. That's the way it is sometimes, we got to suck it up," Cheika said.

"I think the lads put everything that I had into it today. I want all the Aussies that are here and back at home to know they gave it everything they put their bodies on the line. Yeah we made a few mistakes at different times. They have given everything these lads. Over however long it has been. They are credit to their country and I know we are all so disappointed."

Cheika's contract with Rugby Australia ended at the completion of their tournament. He became the Wallabies coach in 2014 when Ewen McKenzie left the role.

During his tenure over that time, Australia played 68 matches with 34 victories, 31 defeats and two draws.

Today's defeat was Australia's eighth in nine games under Cheika.