Seven of the UK's leading rugby journalists have predicted the outcome of the All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo later tonight - and, if they are to be believed, it won't be as clear cut as many fans would like to think.

The Telegraph UK's scribes - Mick Cleary, Gavin Mairs, Paul Hayward, Dan Schofield, Charlie Morgan, Ben Coles, and Tom Cary - have voted 5-2 in favour of Kieran Read's men to get the win and were more divided than with any of the other knockouts.

The majority of the journalists expect England, Wales and South Africa to advance from their respective quarter-final clashes against Australia, France and Japan.

Her's how they voted - and you can, too by checking out our interactive graphic Mood of the Nation'.

Mick Cleary

The All Blacks may not have been tested since their opening weekend victory over South Africa but their pedigree has deep roots and will come to the fore in the knockout stages. Ireland might have just one big performance in them but it will not be enough. Winner: New Zealand.

Gavin Mairs

New Zealand are the favourites, and are likely to win this one eight times out of 10. But Ireland have been on a rapid upward curve since their defeat by Japan and if they get everything right as they did against the All Blacks last November, they could just edge it and blow the tournament wide open. Winner: Ireland.

Paul Hayward

Ireland's rise to No 1 in the world was followed by turbulence and I don't think they are the team they were 12 months ago. The All Blacks will take revenge for recent losses. Winner: New Zealand.

Dan Schofield

How Ireland must wish this game was staged 12 months ago when Joe Schmidt's team were at their peak and the All Blacks in a funk. The roles have reversed since then and Ireland will do well to stay in touch. Winner: New Zealand.

Charlie Morgan

The All Blacks were complacent in 2016 and then in the midst of a tactical transition last autumn. Although those two victories can buoy Ireland, they face a different beast on Saturday. Winner: New Zealand.

Ben Coles

We are yet to see the best of the All Blacks at this Rugby World Cup and that should terrify everyone. Ignore the recent record against Ireland - Joe Schmidt's side seemed to peak in 2018. Winner: New Zealand.

Tom Cary

New Zealand could win by 30 points if they're in the mood, but I just have a feeling they are going to lose a game at this World Cup. Schmidt's men might have one huge performance in them. Winner: Ireland.