All the action between the England and Australia in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

All you need to know ahead of ...

England v Australia

George Ford has been sensationally dropped for England's World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Oita, with captain Owen Farrell reverting to first five-eighths in one of three surprise personnel changes to the side that defeated Argentina.

England head coach Eddie Jones said the changes were to ensure his side could "defend with brutality", seemingly a direct response to the physical threat posed by Wallabies powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi.

Henry Slade, sidelined for much of the northern summer with a knee injury, comes in for his first start of the tournament to resume his partnership with Manu Tuilagi to bolster the physicality of the backline.

There are two changes to the pack as well, with Mako Vunipola, deemed fit enough after a long-term hamstring problem, returning to the starting XV ahead of Joe Marler while Courtney Lawes, the Northampton second row, replaces George Kruis.

If the selection is tough on Marler and Kruis, it will have come as a hammer blow to Ford, who has been one of England's star performers during the tournament and has started all but one of their last seven test matches at first five-eighths.

Jones had moved away from selecting Ford and Farrell after the summer tour of South Africa last year, and now the Leicester captain must again be content with a place on the bench.

Billy Vunipola starts at No 8 having recovered from his ankle injury with Tom Curry and Sam Underhill named as flankers.

Mako Vunipola makes his first start in Japan having played in his first game of the tournament against Argentina from the bench.

Jonny May will make his 50th appearance for England and is named on the left wing with Anthony Watson on the right. Elliot Daly is selected at fullback.

Jones said: "Once you get to the quarter-finals it's about having the right mindset. We know how well we can play, it's about us playing to our strengths and trying to take away from what Australia want.

"Australia are a clever team, they will have some specific attacking strategies to play against us so we need to have a great situational awareness.

"We need to defend with brutality and when we have the ball to play on top of them."

On May reaching 50 caps for England, Jones added: "It is a great achievement and an honour for him and his family.

"Everyone in the team is really pleased for him. I think this World Cup has really shown how hard he has worked at his game.

"He has come back from a significant knee injury to be close to the fastest winger, if not the fastest winger in the world, and has the ability to score tries from any situation," said the bullish coach. - Telegraph UK

Match details: Saturday October 19, 8:15pm (NZT), Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Squads:

England: 15. Elliot Daly, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Jonny May, 10. Owen Farrell (c), 9. Ben Youngs, 8. Billy Vunipola, 7. Sam Underhill, 6. Tom Curry, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Jamie George, 1. Mako Vunipola

Reserves: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Dan Cole, 19. George Kruis, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Willi Heinz, 22. George Ford, 23. Jonathan Joseph

Australia: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Reece Hodge, 13. Jordan Petaia, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Christian Lealiifano, 9. Will Genia, 8. Isi Naisarani, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. David Pocock, 5. Rory Arnold, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Tolu Latu, 1. Scott Sio

Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Adam Coleman, 20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21. Nicholas White, 22. Matt To'omua, 23. James O'Connor

How to watch:

The Herald will have live updates of the match, with build-up from 7.30pm. Spark Sport's coverage starts at the same time.

NZ TAB odds: England $1.30, Australia $3.30

Last five encounters

• 2018 - England 27 Australia 18

• 2017 - England 30 Australia 6

• 2016 - England 37 Australia 21

• 2016 - England 44 Australia 40

• 2016 - England 23 Australia 7

At the RWC

• 2015 Australia 33 England 13 - Pool play

• 2007 England 12 Australia 10 - Quarter-final

• 2003 England 20 Australia 17 - Final

• 1995 England 25 Australia 22 - Quarter-final

• 1991 Australia 12 England 6 - Final

• 1987 Australia 19 England 6 - Pool play