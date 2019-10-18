Israel Adesanya remembers talking to coach Eugene Bareman in 2012 when Bareman couldn't leave Tahiti.

He didn't sound like himself.

Bareman made the trip to the French colony with one of his students, Willman Rodriguez Gomez, who was making his professional boxing debut.

Gomez collapsed 32 seconds into the fight and was pronounced dead an hour later in hospital. He had some health issues that weren't picked up and were then exacerbated in the bout.

Last week, the City Kickboxing head coach was able to return to the site in Tahiti where he suffered every coach's worst fear, with Adesanya's

