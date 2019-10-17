Sonny Bill Williams has seen plenty of change in his nine years in an All Blacks jersey.

Ahead of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against Ireland on Saturday night, Williams addressed how the All Blacks environment had evolved since his debut in 2010.

"I don't know if I could have had the conversations that I have today with a couple of the boys 10 years ago," Williams said.

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Steve Hansen's hidden message from All Blacks team to play Ireland

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks reveal team for quarter-final against Ireland

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland name team to take on All Blacks in quarter-final

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Steve Hansen's unlikely friendship with rugby nemesis

Advertisement

"That just comes with the times; you live and you learn."

Williams, a devout Muslim, spoke about the importance of his faith in his preparation and said acceptance of each other's beliefs was an important part of the All Blacks' structure.



"We just do us," Williams said.

"I think the cool thing that I've found probably in the last 12 months is a lot of boys in the team speak their mind, but it's not always just the picture perfect things; we talk about the hardships that we face and overcome.

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams during a press conference after the team to play Ireland in the RWC2019 quarter final was named, Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

"For me, I'm Muslim, Jack Goodhue's a Christian, we have some boys who don't believe in faith, but we all put those differences aside and come together for the betterment of the individual and I think that's the cool thing we have going in the All Blacks at the moment."

Williams was named on the bench for the side's clash against Ireland, with Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown getting the start in the midfield. Jordie Barrett can also provide midfield cover off the bench if required, with the young utility back getting a spot in the 23-man squad ahead of veteran Ben Smith.

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

"We feel we've selected a great mixture of talent in our 23, who are in great form, and the squad includes many players who have a lot of Rugby World Cup knockout match experience," coach Steve Hansen said of the squad.

"Together with our experienced management team, that brings a deep understanding of what is needed to get the job done."