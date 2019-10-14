Several players of a gaelic football football team needed surgery after title celebrations went horribly wrong.

Members of the Enniskerry GAA were on the top of a bus during a parade through Wicklow in Leinster after the side captured the Wicklow Junior B-level title.

When the bus lurched forward players were sent flying off the back of the bus, with nine having to go to a hospital. None were critically hurt, the club has reported.

"Hindsight is a great thing but the main focus now is the well-being and recovery of our club members," a team statement said.

Advertisement

"A quick update; yesterday evening on what was to be a long-awaited day of celebrations, unfortunately, an accident occurred in the village as the men's team celebrated their JBFC win resulting in nine members of Enniskerry GAA team being admitted to St Vincent's and Tallaght Hospital.

"Thankfully all the lads are doing ok, three were sent home in the early hours of this morning, another 2 have been sent home earlier today with another expected this evening leaving 3 remaining in Vincent's. No injuries are life threatening however some do require surgery.

"Although it was under the worst circumstances we ever could have imagined, last night proved what a great village and community we have around us. We have many thanks to pay which we will do in the coming days but for the moment we would ask for respect and privacy for all involved.

"On a brighter note, we cannot forget the reason why the team was celebrating last night. In the last four years, this team has reached three finals and one semifinal, losing three of the four matches by just 1 point. Yesterday we saw our black & amber army beat Avoca by 6 points to finally take home that championship cup to our village.

"Thankfully all injured will pull through this and the team are under strict instructions to make sure they finally have a drink out of that cup later this evening!!"