It was hardly the way they wanted to finish their World Cup campaign but Canadian rugby players have delivered the feel good off-field story of the tournament.

After the final round of group games was disrupted by Typhoon Hagibis, the Canadian side wanted to help when Japan was devastated by the typhoon.

With an estimated 23 people dead and 16 still missing, the typhoon battered the host nation, destroying houses and causing mud slides.

While Canada had been looking forward to the clash with Namibia as both aimed to end long losing streaks after playing tier one nations New Zealand, South Africa and Italy in their pool, the side traded footballs for shovels and brooms to help the local community in Kamaishi to recover from the debilitating events of the week.

A reported 15 players and staff members were on hand to help.

"In times like this there are an awful lot more important things than rugby, and when we got here we saw people's houses absolutely destroyed, water (rising) up the walls," Canada fly half Peter Nelson said. "We're just trying our very small part to help them in any way we can."

Lock Josh Larsen added: "We felt for the people of Kamaishi. (We're) happy to help."

Following the cancellation of their match in Kamaishi, @RugbyCanada players headed out to help with recovery efforts, showing the true values of the game.



Amazing scenes and brilliant to see from the team. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/jdXQlyD2ZM — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Canada Rugby Team is great! We never forget your support! — 藤田憲彦 (@fujitamin) October 13, 2019

Great to see the rugby community coming out to help the recovery efforts. Thank you Canada. 👏🏾#RWC2019 https://t.co/8N2xWPgHds — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) October 13, 2019

Wallabies great Phil Kearns praised Canada for digging deep and helping out in Japan's hour of need.

"Fantastic from the Canadian side," Kearns said on Fox Sports.

"There were stories from (former Wallaby) Scotty Fardy helping out through the tsunami a few years back and rugby got a big rap then, Scotty Fardy and his team.

"Now it's the Canadian team that are pitching in and helping. Wonderful stuff.

"Rugby is an international family, it is a family worldwide and we often talk that you can go to any rugby club in the world and if you want to find a mate and a beer then you'll find one in a rugby club. Canada are showing that."

Fardy started playing in Japan in 2009 for the Kamaishi Seawaves, making the small fishing town his home and stayed after the tsunami hit in 2011 to help with the clean up.

Namibia coach Phil Davies said he had "never seen so much rain" despite being from Wales.

Namibia were aiming to target Canada to stop a record 22-loss streak in Rugby World Cups over the last 20 years.

Davies said he was happy to take the two points they received for a default draw for the cancellation.

"We gained one point in the last World Cup, and this year we've gained two," Davies said. "Statistically we've improved."

Canada was on a 10-match winless run in the tournament dating to 2011. The Canadians put a ring around this match after becoming the last team to qualify 11 months ago.

"It is a bit of an empty feeling," Canada coach Kingsley Jones said. "I feel the team's grown, but we haven't actually been able to measure our growth. The opposition were about the same level as us. We wanted to measure ourselves here.

"I believe we would have won today. That would have given us a sense of an outcome. This feels like there's no outcome at the moment. It's a bit raw."