Sonny Bill Williams shown how, at the best of times, the Rugby World Cup can bring people together.

The All Blacks midfielder shared a photo on Instagram of him and teammate Ofa Tuungafasi meeting Russian flanker Tagir Gadzhiev.

Williams, who along with Tuungafasi is a devout muslim, said Gadzhiev drove four hours to meet them.

"Great to meet our Muslim brother in the Russian team from Dagestan," Williams wrote on Instagram. "The bro drove 4 hours to meet us with a special gift! The @khabib_nurmagomedov hat … May the most high continue to bless you & your loved ones habibi."

The gift was a traditional papakha hat, worn in Dagestani Avar culture, made famous by UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gadzhiev also shared a snap saying it was pleasure to meet the All Black duo.

"It was truly my pleasure to meet you both brothers. I look forward to crossing paths again."