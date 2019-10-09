The son of a former All Black is one of six debutants named in the Kiwis squad for the World Cup Nines in Sydney next week.

Canberra winger Bailey Simonsson, whose father Paul represented the All Blacks in 1987 before playing for the North Sydney Bears after switching to league in the early 1990s, headlines an exciting group of international rookies.

The others are Parramatta standoff Dylan Brown, second rower Corey Harawira-Naera (Bulldogs), front rower Braden Hamlin-Uele (Sharks), hooker Jeremy Marshall-King (Bulldogs) and winger Reimis Smith (Bulldogs).

Marshall-King (23) makes the New Zealand team in the same year his older brother and league legend Benji made his emotional Test comeback for the Kiwis against Mate Ma'a Tonga, seven years after his last international.

Smith (22) is the son of 1996-2000 Kiwi Tyran Smith, who played for seven clubs in his 188-game NRL career from 1993-2005.

Harawira-Naera (24) was originally named in the Kiwi squad for the end of season campaign last year before being ruled out with injury.

Aside from the newcomers, Maguire has a squad with solid test match experience with Shaun Johnson and Kodi Nikorima in the halves, second rowers Kevin Proctor, Briton Nikora and Joseph Tapine, wings Ken Maumalo, Jordan Rapana and Jamayne Isaako and middle forwards Leeson Ah Mau and James Fisher-Harris.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wasn't available for the Nines due to the impending birth of his second child, while the Kiwis among the triumphant Roosters' grand final squad were also not considered.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire will have to juggle his resources carefully through the two day tournament.

Unlike Kangaroos counterpart Mal Meninga, who has only four players crossing over between the Nines team and the Test squad, Maguire could have 10 or 11 players who feature at Bankwest Stadium for the Nines then are part of the test campaign for matches against Australia and Great Britain.

However Maguire sees the two campaigns as mutually beneficial.

"This is a hugely exciting opportunity for the whole group playing in the World Cup Nines," said Maguire.

"I'm especially excited for the new players we've been able to bring into the group.

"We've got players right across this squad who have come off terrific NRL seasons and have earned the privilege to represent New Zealand. For us, this is another step towards taking the Kiwi jersey to the place we want it to be."

The New Zealand World Cup Nines squad assembles in Sydney next Monday.

Following the Nines, the Kiwis switch mode to Test football with their clash against the Kangaroos in Wollongong on Friday, October 25 before flying to New Zealand for two Tests against the reformed GB Rugby League Lions (Great Britain).

The first of these will be the second match of an international triple header at Eden Park on November 2, which also features the Kangaroos facing Mate Ma'a Tonga and Toa Samoa taking on Fiji Bati.

The Kiwis then move to Christchurch for the second Test on November 9.



New Zealand Kiwis World Cup Nines squad



Leeson Ah Mau (Warriors)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Corey Harawira-Naera (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane Broncos)

Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Ken Maumalo (Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

Kodi Nikorima (Warriors)

Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

Bailey Simonsson (Canberra Raiders)

Reimis Smith (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)