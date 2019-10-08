Ben Stokes' wife has laughed off claims the England cricket hero aggressively choked her while at an awards ceremony last week - despite disturbing images emerging of an alleged incident.

The World Cup hero was seen with his hand around Clare Stokes' face last Wednesday at the Roundhouse in Camden, where the allrounder won Players' Player of the Year award.

In the image, Ben Stokes can be seen with his left hand grasped around Clare Stokes' neck with his fingers over her jaw and cheek.

She is seen attempting to pull away from Stokes' hand, while her right hand is clenched around his left wrist.

Other images snapped on the night also appear to show the couple having an argument

But Clare Stokes has since taken to social media to rubbish any suggestions there was violence involved, saying "Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!"

She explained Stokes' actions saying it's how the couple show affection to each other.

"Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it into a crazy story!

"And all before we then have a romantic McDonald's 20 mins later!"

Her post was accompanied with an image of Clare slapping Stokes in the face.

Stokes had shared multiple images of the night on Instagram, showing him carrying a large takeaway bag from the fast food chain.

The New Zealand-born cricketer responded to his wife's tweet with a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Clare Stokes followed it up with an Instagram post in which she thanked Stokes for arranging a birthday weekend for her and said: "Not gonna let some idiots ruin what's been an incredible 30th birthday."

The couple married in Somerset in October 2017.

They have two children together, 6-year-old son Layton and daughter Libby, who is now 4.

Stokes claims she caught his eye at a match between Lancashire and Durham in 2010, before the couple embarked on a long-distance relationship.