We've had 28 matches at this year's World Cup - and they've not been short of talking points. Here Liam Napier lists five takeaways from the tournament, following the All Blacks' 71-9 win over Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Tokyo.

Japan loves the All Blacks

In case it's not evident from afar, All Blacks fever has gripped Japanese rugby fans.

That may change, somewhat, if the hosts are forced to face the All Blacks in the quarterfinals. But for now, there is no questioning the local's second favourite team.

All Blacks matches have been near-complete sellouts and their jerseys have dominated the knowledgeable, appreciative crowds.

Advertisement

While many travelling Kiwi fans continue to pack trains and stagger home after games so, too, have many locals thrown their support behind the All Blacks.

READ MORE:

• Liam Napier: The best player not at this World Cup...

• Liam Napier: How Argentina became the flop of the World Cup

• Liam Napier: Namibia reveals blueprint to beating All Blacks

• Liam Napier: All Blacks and Ireland most impressive after opening salvos

Japanese fans have embraced the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

At Tokyo Stadium before the All Blacks kicked off against Namibia the 48,000-strong crowd fell silent in anticipation for the haka.

They roared when it started, roared when it finished, highlighting its wide appeal and making a mockery of the oft ignorant criticism directed its way.

English supporters filled the same stadium for their side's victory over Argentina the previous evening, belting out swing low in celebration, and green Irish jerseys are never in short supply but the Japanese love for the All Blacks can only help their push for three successive titles.

Cards are now impossible to avoid

Rugby has reached the point where it's now impossible to avoid card sanctions.

Forwards, in particular, are at the mercy of referees.

Just ask All Blacks props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Advertisement

Close quarter exchanges regularly see forward runners dip their heads when approaching contact to gain extra metres, prevent being caught high and risk a turnover.

Nepo Laulala was one of two recipients of yellow cards at the weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When a player ducks their head in this fashion, getting lower than the ball carrier and always avoiding contact with the shoulder/neck/head region almost asks the defender to lie on the ground.

Rugby is a fast-paced game. When a tackler sets up to hit someone in the stomach, in an instant this becomes the shoulder region when this burrowing motion occurs.

Most of the time there is no malice involved, it's simply part of the game, one that now promises to have a major bearing on the knockout matches.

Brace yourself, more controversy is coming.

Ardie Savea has ditched the goggles

There one minute, gone the next. Savea's goggles made their debut when he came off the bench against Canada last week.

While extreme humidity made handling difficult in that match in Oita, Savea dropped the odd pass he would otherwise expect to catch.

His frustration was clear on one occasion when he hoofed the ball away.

Starting at No 8 against Namibia, in Kieran Read's absence, Savea warmed up with the goggles on but they were then handed to Steve Hansen and not worn during the game.

Clearly the goggles take some getting used to, especially for a forward with opposition players likely to try rip them off at the breakdown.

Ardie Savea seems to have given up on wearing protective goggles. Photo / Photosport

Savea's decision to wear the goggles is courageous.

With the sight in his left eye deteriorating he has every right to do everything possible to protect his right eye.

At a World Cup, though, no doubt he also wants to be at the peak of his dynamic powers.

Striking the balance between protection and performance appears a difficult judging act to manage at present.

Anton Lienert-Brown gets better with every game

Class whether he wears the 12 or 13 jersey, Lienert-Brown probably earned the man of the match award for the two tries he claimed against Namibia but there was so much more.

With 16 carries he made 106 metres, second only to George Bridge with 125.

Lienert-Brown made two clean breaks, beating nine defenders, and made 12 tackles.

His work-rate is supreme and he hits some of the best lines in the game.

Anton Lienert-Brown was a standout against Namibia - and seems to have finally secured the All Blacks' preferred midfield combination with Jack Goodhue. Photo / Photosport

Sure it was only Namibia but Lienert-Brown's combination with Jack Goodhue gelled well, the Crusaders centre straightening the attack and making heady decisions, as he so often does.

Unless there's a dramatic change in thinking or injuries strike, this pairing - with Sonny Bill Williams off the bench - seems the preferred midfield duo.

Subconscious cannot be underestimated

The All Blacks should have no worries from here on but they were clearly guilty of not getting the top two inches right and taking Namibia for granted.

In some ways that's not overly surprising.

Playing a team ranked 23 in the world, naturally, they expect to win and win well.

At the same time, anytime anyone pulls on the black jersey is expected to perform to superhuman levels.

Steve Hansen was not happy with the All Blacks' first-half performance against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

Only after Hansen gave his side both barrels at half time, which he rarely does, did they bring the desired attitude, particularly to the breakdown where they were exposed in the first spell.

The All Blacks are expected to easily dispose of Italy this week in their final pool match but any similar subconscious slip-ups in the weeks to come and they can count on packing their bags early.

When the top nations collide, minor mental lapses are all it takes to tip the scales.