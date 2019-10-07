On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
We've had 28 matches at this year's World Cup - and they've not been short of talking points. Here Liam Napier lists five takeaways from the tournament, following the All Blacks' 71-9 win over Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Tokyo.
Japan loves the All Blacks
In case it's not evident from afar, All Blacks fever has gripped Japanese rugby fans.
That may change, somewhat, if the hosts are forced to face the All Blacks in the quarterfinals. But for now, there is no questioning the local's second favourite team.
All Blacks matches have been near-completesellouts and their jerseys have dominated the knowledgeable, appreciative crowds.
At Tokyo Stadium before the All Blacks kicked off against Namibia the 48,000-strong crowd fell silent in anticipation for the haka.
They roared when it started, roared when it finished, highlighting its wide appeal and making a mockery of the oft ignorant criticism directed its way.
English supporters filled the same stadium for their side's victory over Argentina the previous evening, belting out swing low in celebration, and green Irish jerseys are never in short supply but the Japanese love for the All Blacks can only help their push for three successive titles.
Cards are now impossible to avoid
Rugby has reached the point where it's now impossible to avoid card sanctions.
Forwards, in particular, are at the mercy of referees.
Just ask All Blacks props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi.