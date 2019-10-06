Melody makes history while Shark and Probabeel do Richards proud.

Less than 24 hours after producing a history-making Hawke's Bay Triple Crown winner and two Group One runner-up results in Sydney, Te Akau Racing's Jamie Richards was finding it difficult to take stock of what had enfolded on a super Saturday for the stable.

Not that the star young trainer wasn't acutely aware of what had transpired, it was more of a case of the hectic schedule that he sets for himself conspiring to keep his thoughts firmly in the present as he prepared for a relatively low-key day's racing at Te Teko yesterday as opposed to reflecting on Saturday's blue riband achievements.

"I came back from Sydney on Saturday night and with the daylight savings time difference I actually didn't get home until 3am Sunday. With a team in at Te Teko today, that's my immediate priority, so there hasn't been really any time to take too much stock of what we achieved.

"That will probably happen on Monday when we sit down as a team to map out a programme for the horses in the coming weeks."

Richards was in Sydney with quality 3-year-old Probabeel who finished a gritty second in the Gr.1 Flight Stakes (1600m) before high-profile media darling Te Akau Shark went the race of his life to finish just inches behind eventual winner Kolding in the Gr.1 Epsom Handicap (1600m).

"Both horses went absolutely super and we couldn't be prouder of what they achieved," Richards said.

"Probabeel just can't seem to get any luck with track conditions as the rain put the surface into the slow bracket which doesn't suit her action.

"She is far more effective on a good track and she ran into a filly [Funstar] who likes that little bit of cut in the ground. She [Probabeel] never stopped trying and I think on good ground she could have made it pretty interesting in the finish."

Richards admitted he and jockey James McDonald had mixed emotions after Te Akau Shark's brave performance.

"James and I were both gutted to run second as we were convinced he could win the race," he said.

"James said he was just giggling at the half mile as he had enjoyed a great run and was travelling like a winner.

"He really let down and put in a huge lunge at the line but came up just short. It was a terrific performance and showed he can match it at that level over there.

"The media have really taken him to heart and have used the ownership connection with Paul Gallen and the like to really promote racing to the masses which is fantastic."

Although not at Hastings to witness Melody Belle make history as she became the first winner of the Hawke's Bay Triple Crown with her Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) triumph, Richards was feeling the emotion while taking in the performance from on-course at Randwick.

"It was a pretty special feeling watching her take the win and complete the plan we had put in place for her," he said. "It was the culmination of a lot of hard work by the team at home and I think she just reaffirmed what a special mare she is. You certainly don't win nine Group Ones without real talent."

Richards wouldn't be drawn on the next moves for all three horses, but he did indicate that targets during the Melbourne Spring carnival are high on the agenda for both Melody Belle and Te Akau Shark. "We always sit down on a Monday and discuss our plans and it will be no different this time," he said.

"There has been plenty of speculation about races like the Cox Plate for both Melody Belle and Te Akau Shark but realistically there are a number of suitable races in Melbourne for us to look at.

"I think the way Te Akau Shark finished off in the Epsom, a step up to 2000m won't be a problem so that opens a number of avenues for him while the same applies to Melody Belle. "We'd certainly like to take them down there and show them off."

- NZ Racing Desk