Kiwi Tom Walsh saw his world championship gold medal snatched away in one of the greatest field event finals in athletics history.

Brilliant opening throws in Doha from defending champion Walsh and American Olympic champion Ryan Crouser got the shot put competition off to an amazing start, and it didn't stop there.

But both men were beaten by the ultimate throw from American Joe Kovacs, who hurled it 22.91m, just one centimetre past Walsh's opening throw.

Crouser equaled Walsh's distance and won on a countback, the Kiwi having recorded a series of no throws as he looked to go past his amazing first effort which was a personal best.

Extraordinary scenes in the #IAAFDoha2019 shot put. Tom Walsh's earned bronze on count back with 22.90m, the fifth-equal longest throw in history. Joe Kovacs wins with 22.91m final throw. Ryan Crouser also threw 22.90m. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) October 5, 2019

The standard was so high that Brazil's Darlan Romani was left in fourth, despite having three throws over 22m. It was the first time in world championship history that more than one man had gone past 22m in the final.

Kovacs' throw was the third equal best in history, and the best since 1990 when American Randy Barnes set the world mark.

Kovac's last throw was the only time he went over 22m on the night. The giant athletes hugged each other after the event, in celebration of the amazing contest.

Aucklander Jacko Gill finished seventh, his throw of 21.45m just short of his personal best.