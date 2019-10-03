Ireland rebounded from its jolting loss to Japan by defeating winless Russia only 35-0 in a humdrum Pool A match.

The Irish made 11 changes for the pool match five days after the Japan result, and they still looked well oiled in going 14-0 up in even time. But despite wingers from Japan and Samoa scoring seven tries by showing up Russia's weakness on the outside in previous games, Ireland preferred the direct route, taking on the Bears up front, and it wasn't pretty.

It took until Russia received its first yellow card for Ireland to score its third try, just before halftime, and then not until Russia's second yellow card for Ireland to earn the fourth bonus-point try.

After two tries in the first 12 minutes, Ireland scored two tries in the next 40. There was a late flourish when centre Garry Ringrose, who barely touched the ball all match, finished off a sweeping attack from deep in the Irish half and make the scoreline flatter the winners.

It was debatable who was happier: Russia didn't score but lost its last match to Ireland 62-12 at the 2011 World Cup.

Ireland 35 (Rob Kearney, Peter O'Mahony, Rhys Ruddock, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose tries; Jonathan Sexton 3 conversions, Jack Carty 2 conversions)

Russia 0

HT: 21-0