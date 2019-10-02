Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has been "hit like a brick" by the loss of his mentor Jeff Sayle.

Less than 24 hours after his side suffered a 29-25 loss to Wales at the Rugby World Cup, Cheika was delivered the sad news that his former coach and Randwick legend had passed away on Monday, aged 77.

"The news this morning hit me like brick," Cheika wrote in a letter published on rugby.com.au.

"You did more for me that I can put into words but I'm going to give it a try.

Jeff Sayle's last union match Rugby Union in 1990. Photo / Getty

"You taught me, first and foremost, to love the game. You were always so positive about the game — you lived it, you bled it and you did a bloody good job."

A close friend of Cheika, Sayle played 379 games for Randwick between 1961 and 1980, and was once capped by the Wallabies in 1967.

He received an Order of Australia for his services to rugby and the community.

Australia is reportedly considering lodging a request with World Rugby to wear black armbands for its match against Uruguay on Saturday in Sayle's honour.

In the open letter, Cheika said he would strive to honour Sayle for the remainder of the World Cup.

"You are Grassroots Rugby Sayley. Men like you will always make it succeed. And Australian Rugby is poorer today without you mate.

"So as you used to say mate 'Whooshka boomie. Let's go'.

"We will try to honour you by playing with that same verve for the rest of this World Cup."