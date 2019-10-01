Portia Bing has been disqualified from the 400 metres hurdles at the athletics world championships in Doha.

Bing had finished fourth in her heat, which saw her advance to the semifinals with a national record of 55.49 seconds until things turned sour.

More than 10 minutes after the race she was officially disqualified for a hurdle infringement after he left foot didn't appear to clear a hurdle. Bing is protesting the decision.

The Athletics New Zealand team is waiting for confirmation after protesting the decision.

In other results, Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr retired at 2.26 metres with a sore ankle after clearing 2.22.

"I've sort of had a dodgy ankle for close to eight months now and we've just been managing it. It sort of comes on and off, and I thought that we'd be all good today but obviously not," Kerr said.