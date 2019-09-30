At the height of Rugby World Cup Fever, All Black TJ Perenara has spoken out about his support for the Rainbow community and answers the age-old question — are Kiwis ready for a gay All Black?

In an exclusive interview with New Zealand's leading LGBTQIA+ publication Express magazine, the pioneering halfback discusses how the All Blacks embrace diversity and welcome anyone to aspire to be part of their team.

"Our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black, so I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment."

Perenara said he couldn't speak on behalf of the All Blacks on whether fans would be ready for an openly gay All Black, but he hopes that Kiwis are. He also believes the team shares his inclusive attitude.



Last year, when Israel Folau took to Instagram to warn homosexual and others that "Hell awaits you", Perenara took to social media to join the debate, saying he is "100 per cent against the comments" made by Folau.

"I'd like to add my voice to the conversation currently taking place," Perenara wrote on Twitter.

"As professional rugby players, whether we like it or not, we are role models for a lot of young people. Notably, young Māori and Pasifika people.

"You don't need to look far to know that young Māori/PI are overrepresented in youth suicide statistics and, as I understand it, even more so when you look to those who are part of the Rainbow community. Comments that cause further harm cannot be tolerated."

Perenara said Folau's "harmful" comments were not something he wants to see in rugby.

"Let it go on record that I am 100 per cent against the comments that were made by Israel. It was not okay to say that. It's not an attitude I want to see in the game I love. There is no justification for such harmful comments.

"To anyone, young Māori/Pasifika people especially, who may be struggling with their identity - please know that it is okay to be you. You are perfect as you are. Do not let these comments keep you from being yourself. Polynesia has been sexually diverse since forever."

TJ Perenara said Israel Folau's "harmful" comments were not something he wants to see in rugby. Photo / Getty Images

The player also donated and promoted the gay and inclusive rugby team The NZ Falcon's Givealittle page, helping them to get to the Bingham's Cup, bucket-collected for Rainbow Youth and InsideOUT and wore rainbow laces during his next game.

Speaking to Express about his Twitter response, Perena "hoped it would send a loving and accepting message to everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community."

He said that the All Blacks feel they are in a privileged position to play the game they love, but this also means that they have to lead by example as fans look up to them.

Because of this, he wanted to spread the message and empower the LGBTQIA+ community, including youth so they are aware there are people there to support them.

The player also encouraged young people who aspire to be an All Black, but fear exclusion, to give it a go, as it's a great way to make friends and memories.

"There are some incredible LGBTQIA+ organisations and teams for anyone who wants a safe and inclusive environment to play footy," he told Express.



Also in the interview with Express, he reveals how he believes rugby contributes to Kiwi culture and what makes him most proud to represent New Zealand on the pitch.