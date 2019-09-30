The All Blacks have made 11 changes to their starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup pool match against Canada in Oita.

Coach Steve Hansen has switched up the starting XV that beat South Africa by 23-13 in the opener in Yokohama, with the return of Rieko Ioane a notable inclusion.

Ioane, who has fallen out of favour with the All Blacks selectors after being one of the standouts in 2017 and 2018, gets his first taste of World Cup rugby - replacing George Bridge, while Jordie Barrett replaces Sevu Reece on the other wing.

Rieko Ioane gets his first Rugby World Cup start. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jack Goodhue also returns from injury to the starting XV, teaming up alongside Sonny Bill Williams. The All Blacks retain their dual playmaker roles with Beauden Barrett starting at fullback and Richie Mo'unga at first-five.

Ardie Savea and Sam Whitelock are notable names on the bench.

"Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group. With two games four days apart, it's obvious that we need to use our whole squad," said Hansen.

"Whilst there's a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards," Hansen added.

"We've been working hard. We know we have to keep growing our game. We've always been demanding of ourselves when it comes to continued improvement, and that will never change. By doing so, it allows us to have the right attitude, intent and execution.

"When it comes to our preparation, it should never be about who we are playing, but how we are preparing individually and as a team, both mentally and physically. By doing this, it means you always respect your opponent and the jersey."

Canada lost their opener 48-7 to Italy.

Kickoff is at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

The All Blacks team to face Canada:

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Matt Todd, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Atu Moli.

Reserves:

16. Codie Taylor, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Sam Whitelock, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Ryan Crotty, 23. Ben Smith