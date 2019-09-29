Oops they did it again. Japan have, once again, stunned the rugby world with a shock 19-12 win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup.

Here is how some of the world media responded to the upset.

Cup turned upside down

South China Morning Post

"What was looking like a predictable procession to the quarter-finals for all the main teams has suddenly become anything but.

"Now Ireland are looking nervously over their shoulders in pool A, Scotland are in serious danger of not getting out of the group, Samoa, who already have a win and face the Scots on Monday, can dare to dream, and South Africa, who seem destined to finish as runners-up in pool B, might now have an easier route to the final than New Zealand."

Unforgettable night

Irish Independent

"Ireland came to Japan hoping to make history but this wasn't what they had in mind.

"The World Cup got a turbo-charge thanks to a stunning display from hosts Japan who put themselves on course for a first quarter-final with a performance for the ages.

"They kept Ireland scoreless for more than an hour and the visiting team grew more desperate and disjointed.

"In the end, they were scrambling to keep the losing bonus point that keeps them in control of their own destiny. However, this is a damaging defeat."

Deeply disappointing

Irish Times

"This was, for sure, some day for Japanese rugby and as an extension some day for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but it was a deeply disappointing and damaging defeat for Ireland.

"In the process, the Brave Blossoms blew Pool A wide open.This is now a three-way tussle. Ireland need a handsome, 10-point return from their games against Russia and Samoa."

They said it

Spark Sport commentator Scotty Stevenson

This is the greatest thing I have ever seen. The birth of my children notwithstanding.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph

We have been thinking about this game for the last three years and Ireland have only been thinking about it since Monday.