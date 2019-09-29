Spark Sport's tumultuous start to their 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage has continued, with fans being treated to two commentaries played simultaneously to begin the clash between Wales and Australia.

The problems didn't stop there.

As Spark's main caller, Scotty Stevenson, made his introduction, fans also heard a Welsh voice over the top of him, with the host nation's commentary also being broadcast at the same time.

Earlier, there had been problems during the national anthem, with sound cutting out during the Welsh anthem, while talking could be heard in the background as well.

We lost audio for part of the Welsh national anthem and now the audio is out of time with the pictures. Will @SparkNZ be offering another refund?

Now we have @sumostevenson talking over the British commentators. — Hamish Rutherford (@oneforthedr) September 29, 2019

Spark Sport audiobook having an absolute MELTDOWN in opening minutes of #WALvAUS at @rugbyworldcup - Welsh anthems on mute, two sets of commentators talking over each other and audio crew in background saying “just block it out”... — Chris Morris (@JournoMan) September 29, 2019

Spark sport seem to screw everything up whenever there is a top top game, didn’t cut off one of the two commentators ffs — x (@jamba156) September 29, 2019

SparkSport bonus! Welsh and NZ comments at same time😳#RWC2019 — Bernie Whelan (@berniewhelan01) September 29, 2019

Spark sport absolutely nailing it, two commentaries being played simultaneously over each other — Jaime Laing (@jaimealaing) September 29, 2019

The dual-commentary issues were fixed as the game got underway, though some users were still having problems with audio being delayed, while Spark also seemingly lost pictures at one point, with multiple replays of an early Dan Biggar drop goal being played while Stevenson was commentating live action.

Just lost 3 mins of coverage as you were playing a slow motion repeat of the drop goal by wales meanwhile the game is playing and commentators talking and we are missing the game. What a Damn Joke this. Sort it out Spark, this isnt even a technical issue. FFSAKE #sparksport — Sparky (@NZProudKiwi) September 29, 2019

Spark sport just showing video slow motion, whilst the action continues. The commentary team completely unaware. Highly unprofessional. #AUSvWAL — Sean Hamlin (@wiifm) September 29, 2019

Spark were inundated with complaints on social media, as rugby fans also saw their pictures cut out or buffer, with hundreds of customers voicing their displeasure at tonight's service.