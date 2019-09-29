Banned Wallabies winger Reece Hodge has hit back at critics after he was ridiculed for his lack of knowledge of the new tackling laws of rugby.

Hodge will miss the next three games of the Rugby World Cup following a dangerous tackle in Australia's opening win over Fiji.

He was found guilty of a dangerous tackle charge on Thursday following a four-hour judicial hearing in Tokyo which deemed Hodge had met the high tackle sanction threshold when he collided with Fiji forward Peceli Yato.

The ban means Hodge will miss all three remaining pool games, against Wales, Uruguay and Georgia and will only become available to play if Australia qualify for the quarter-finals.

The disciplinary committee "deemed that the incident was an act of foul play and warranted a red card in line with the high tackle sanction framework", World Rugby said in a statement.

It added that the tackle was "reckless, rather than deliberate", but contact with the head meant a high degree of danger.

The committee also put out a written report that said Hodge had "no effective knowledge" of World Rugby's decision-making framework around the sanctions for head high tackles.

Hodge posted a message on Instagram and a later statement hitting back at his knowledge of rugby's new tackling laws saying that was 'utter fabrication'.

"Firstly, to Peceli, I hope you're recovering well from the incident and wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament," Hodge said.

"There was never any malice in the contact and any suggestions to that effect are simply false. "Anyone who knows me will attest to that.

"In regards to the posts and comments slamming Rugby Australia, the coaching staff and even my own so-called ignorance for not having studied the 'high tackle decision making framework', let me posit this.

"As Rugby players, we are aware that contact to the head in a tackle is detrimental to the safety of our opposition and will be met with some form of sanction.

"Subsequently, we are coached to tackle below shoulder height.

"We never intend to make contact with the head or neck and I never want to hurt anyone.

But a second statement had a crack at those who had criticised the 25-year-old, Fox Sports reports.

"Those that have played Rugby would know that we don't think about the numbered elements of a decision-making tree for referees and TMOs in the split second before a tackle.

"The way I read it, it's a tool used to determine the appropriate sanctions after the contact has occurred.

"Numerous articles suggesting I admitted to not knowing the 'new tackle techniques' are an utter fabrication.

"During the judiciary hearing, I was asked of my knowledge of the framework specifically, not of any 'new tackling techniques' or whether I knew tackling high was going to be penalised.

"With that said, it was an obvious accident and I will pay a heavy price.

"The only sort of disciplinary action I've ever had was a yellow card for a 'deliberate knockdown' so it feels really weird to be on the sidelines but I will be doing all I can to help the team prepare for Wales and for the rest of the Pool stage."