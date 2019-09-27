The All Blacks could be winning over a few new Japanese fans.

Ahead of their clash against Canada in Oita, the New Zealand national anthem is reportedly being played on loudspeakers around town.

According to rugby journalist Jamie Wall, God Defend New Zealand is blasted across the southern Japanese city so the locals can learn it.

The All Blacks take on Canada at Oita Stadium late Wednesday night (NZT) for their second pool match of the Rugby World Cup after beating the Springboks in their opener.

Come kickoff, the All Blacks would have had 10 days of rest.

Feeling patriotic? Come to Oita, where they’re blasting out God Defend NZ over loudspeakers around town. I was told it was so the locals can learn it, I apologised to them for it being such a shit song. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/3UYMAiM95T — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) September 27, 2019

This week, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was made honorary chief of police of the Japanese city of Beppu, where the team was based on Thursday.

The honour was given to Hansen, a former police officer in New Zealand, as a sign of respect for him and the team.

Gaining plenty of attention in the community, Hansen was decorated with a scarf and cap by Beppu's police chief Yufumi Sato and made chief for the day.

"I don't have a clue how I'm going to run the city," Hansen joked. "I won't be able to do it as well as my colleague, the real chief.

"Very humbling to be recognised as the chief of police of Beppu for the day."