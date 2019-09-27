Rahkeem Cornwall, the 140 kilogram all-rounder who plays in the Caribbean Premier League, is one of the most exciting players in the game - but he's also prone to some shocking blunders.

Cornwall has brought some breathtaking hitting at the top order in this year's CPL for his side St Lucia Zouks.

But running between the wickets isn't his specialty, as his team quickly found out on Thursday.

While opening the batting for the Zouks in their match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Cornwall was forced to run a quick single and was caught out when he refused to slide his bat as he ambled between the wickets.

His bails were whipped off at the striker's end, and after the decision was sent upstairs, it was confirmed that Cornwall didn't ground anything behind the crease when the stumps were broken.

Cornwall was out on six.

"That is embarrassing. It really is embarrassing for Rahkeem Cornwall," one of the commentators said.

"Unforgivable. Unforgivable and you're a professional," said another.

This Caribbean Premier League stuff is absolutely hilarious. I could watch some of the shot selections and Rahkeem Cornwall for hours. — Stu (@StuJones94) September 24, 2019