In an opening week defined by dangerous tackling and the officials' reaction to it, John Quill inked himself into US rugby history by becoming the first man from his nation to be sent off at a World Cup.

Flanker Quill flattened England's Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle in the 70th minute for the red card offense, provoking a melee that involved nearly every player on the field.

Shoulder to jaw, head following through, arms nowhere near. Farrell had blood on his nose before he hit the grass and was fortunate that he could jump up to attempt his own immediate retribution.

"It's a disgrace, it's cheap. That's not even a tackle, it's a cheap shot," said commentator and former England player Ugo Monye.

Gary Gold, the USA coach, readily conceded that the play was an unacceptable low on a calamitous night for his side in Kobe. Jones, though, remained delighted with England's overall performance and was not overly concerned about the state of Farrell's face afterwards.

"They're about to barbecue part of Owen's nose, the bit he left on the pitch. He is missing part of his nose which is unfortunate but he is married and has a young child so he is not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight so he will be okay."

This tournament is unlikely to throw up a more graphic justification for rugby's policy shift against 'tackles' above the shoulder, when contact with the head is made, and/or the arms are not used on the ball carrier. In one disgraceful blow, the defensiveness of diehards who think rugby is going soft was exposed as disregard for the victims.