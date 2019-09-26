It's been an eventful first full week of Rugby World Cup action, with the All Blacks' impressive victory against archrival South Africa on Saturday the pick of the matches. Fiji's shock loss to Uruguay (after narrowly missing out on an upset against the Wallabies, Ireland's dispatching of a tame Scottish outfit and France's thrilling last-minute victory against Argentina were other highlights, but who were the best 15 players of the first round? Christopher Reive takes his pick.

1. Jefferson Poirot (France)

Made every tackle he attempted and got stuck in around the breakdown. He helped to provide the platform for his side to break out to an early lead from.

2. Shota Horie (Japan)

Racking up the highest tackle count of the opening round, Horie welcomed ball runners and took them down one by one. He was strong at the set piece, particularly when it came to lineout time.

Shota Horie put in a massive shift against Russia. Photo / Photosport

3. Peni Ravai (Fiji)

Muscled up at scrum time and around the breakdown, made plenty of tackles and worked hard to gain extra possessions for his side.

4. Guido Petti Pagadizabal (Argentina)

It's not often a lock is the second leading metre eater in a match, but Pagadizabal worked his way to that mark. His was a fantastic performance despite the Pumas' loss, as he caused problems for the French all match.

5. Maro Itoje (England)

He put in a characteristically strong performance at the set piece and around the breakdown, was a rock defensively and tried hard on attack.

6. Ardie Savea (All Blacks)

Dominant at the breakdown, Savea was credited with two turnovers but was the cause of force more than that. As well as putting in work in the non-glamorous areas of the game, he tackled well and threatened with ball in hand.

Ardie Savea was a force against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

He worked hard in the gritty areas of the game and was rewarded with a well-taken try from the back of the ruck from close range. Was a bright spot in the Springboks' average defensive effort.

8. Kazuki Himeno (Japan)

If you're looking for the most dominant player of the opening round, Himeno would have to come close. He was near unstoppable with ball in hand and near unbeatable on defence.

9. Tomas Cubelli (Argentina)

With the Pumas down big early, Cubelli led the comeback charge through his attacking prowess. Leading the game in running metres, Cubelli made great decisions on what to do with the ball and sparked what was almost a famous victory.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Sexton controlled the play well and led Ireland around as they outplayed Scotland. His impact was felt across the park, with a solid defensive effort too.

11. Marika Koroibete (Australia)

Expected to be a handful on the wing for the Wallabies, Koroibete lived up to that billing with a dazzling attacking display in which he chewed through the metres and got across the stripe.

Marika Koroibete put on a dazzling attacking display against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

12. Gael Fickou (France)

Put in a good, all-around performance. He beat a handful of defenders, scored a try, made plenty of tackles and even won a turnover in what was a strong start to his campaign.

13. Manu Tuilagi (England)

He was a familiar sighting when England had possession, showing his strength with ball-in-hand and running good supporting lines to score two tries.

14. Kotaro Matsushima (Japan)*

The Japanese winger took it upon himself to save the hosts from their shaky opening, scoring a hat-trick against Russia. His pace, strength and flair make him a player to watch over the rest of the tournament.

15. Beauden Barrett (All Blacks)

Found room to move and didn't waste it. Always looked like a threat with the ball in hand, was well-positioned and played his part in a number of tries.