It's been an eventful first full week of Rugby World Cup action, with the All Blacks' impressive victory against archrival South Africa on Saturday the pick of the matches. Fiji's shock loss to Uruguay (after narrowly missing out on an upset against the Wallabies, Ireland's dispatching of a tame Scottish outfit and France's thrilling last-minute victory against Argentina were other highlights, but who were the best 15 players of the first round? Christopher Reive takes his pick.

1. Jefferson Poirot (France)

Made every tackle he attempted and got stuck in around the breakdown. He helped to provide the platform for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.