Follow all the action as Russia take on Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Russia winger Kirill Golosnitskiy was pleasantly surprised when he received a katana — Japanese sword — from Japan captain Michael Leitch after scoring the first try of the tournament.

"It's a plastic one, so there shouldn't be any issue if I decide to take it home to Russia with me," Golosnitskiy said.

The try last Friday night came in the fifth minute, making it the fastest in the opening game of any Rugby World Cup. Japan rallied to win 30-10.

"I was glad to make a try against the Japanese," Golosnitskiy said. "But I don't consider it to be an achievement as everything was done by (Russia captain) Vasily Artemyev for me."

Samoa winger Ah See Tuala has strained his calf muscle and was withdrawn from the starting lineup for the Pool A match against Russia on Tuesday in Kumagaya.

That prompted a major reshuffle of the backline.

Alapati Leiua moved from centre to wing, Rey Lee-Lo from inside to outside centre, Henry Taefu was promoted from the reserves to inside center, and UJ Seuteni was brought onto the bench.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams, Alapati Leiua, Rey Lee-Lo, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Tusi Pisi, Dwayne Polataivao; Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Chris Vui (captain), Kane Le'aupepe, Teofilo Paulo, Michael Alaalatoa, Motu Matu'u, Logovii Mulipola.

Reserves: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Senio Toleafoa, Josh Tyrell, Melani Matavao, AJ Alatimu, UJ Seuteni.