Spark Sport have been forced to simulcast the All Blacks Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on TVNZ's free-to-air channel Duke.

The match was initially delayed by an hour for free-to-air viewers on TVNZ but the second half was aired live.

"Due to a small percentage of our customers experiencing streaming quality issues when watching Spark Sport on certain devices, a decision has been taken to switch live play over to TVNZ Duke," a Spark Sport statement said.

"The New Zealand v South Africa match is now playing live on both TVNZ DUKE and Spark Sport."

Advertisement

"For those customers who are experiencing a poor stream via Spark Sport, turn your TV to channel 13 or DUKE on Sky channel 23. This match is not available through the TVNZ website or TVNZ OnDemand app," the statement continued.

Spark's CEO, Jolie Hodson, tweeted her disappointment.

We’ve identified a small % of customers on certain devices are experiencing intermittent issues with the video quality. In the interests of giving everyone a good experience we are simulcasting the second half on TVNZ Duke. Spark sport will keep streaming for the majority — Jolie Hodson (@jolie_hodson) September 21, 2019

The All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13.

Disappointing after a night of good coverage but it’s the right thing to do for those impacted customers — Jolie Hodson (@jolie_hodson) September 21, 2019

In a media briefing issued after fulltime of the first of three huge games tonight - the Wallabies versus Fiji - Spark said about 44,000 subscribers were online for kickoff in the clash; which was won 39-21 by the Wallabies after an early scare from Fiji.

But by fulltime the number of individual streamers had almost reached 88,000.

"Tonight's numbers so far are significantly more than last night's tournament opening match between Japan and Russia," a statement said. "Throughout the game, the Spark Sport streaming service worked well from a platform and broadband network perspective.

"As we always knew, today would be a very busy day for Spark Sport. We've substantially increased our Spark Sport care teams to help our customers with their in-home set up and streaming experience.

"So far today, we've supported approximately 10,000 customers through phone calls, online chat and Facebook and Twitter interactions to get their Spark Sport working as best as possible, based on their in-home set up and devices."

Advertisement