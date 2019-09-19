Steven Adams has been praised on social media after his heartwarming gesture for a US soldier returning home was shared online.

Sharita Prasuhn, a family member of a solider who was returning from basic training, shared a post on Facebook two weeks ago writing that the New Zealand basketball player offered to welcome the solider in at Will Rogers World Airport.

"Steven Adams of the OKC Thunder happened to be at the Will Rogers World Airport when Private Estoria Christopher "Prasuhn" arrived home from Basic Training," she wrote.

"He was so sweet to wait for Private Christopher to arrive. He helped the family welcome her home!

"After Hurricane Dorian played havoc in South Carolina which resulted in a cancellation of [a] graduation and family day .... this kind gesture made for many smiles! Thank you Steven Adams!"

The post has since gone viral after Adams shared the post last night, garnering many comments praising him for his kind gesture.

"Thankful for our service personnel! Welcome home and Steven, we love how you represent yourself and our team!," one wrote.

Another said: "Thank you Steven for your kindness and support of Private Christopher. Will also be praying for you to have a healthy and highly successful year and career!"

"Great New Zealander doing what comes naturally....being nice!," another added.

The basketball player visited Whangarei's Te Kāpehu Whetū school last month along with his family friend Willie Apiata, a former corporal in the New Zealand Special Air Service and recipient of the Victoria Cross.

After they were officially welcomed, Adams then introduced himself to the crowd of students and staff and described his family life, growing up with a British father and Tongan mother.

While he acknowledged he was not Māori, Adams explained how being raised in Rotorua made him feel part of New Zealand.

In June, Adams announced that he would not be playing for the New Zealand Tall Blacks at the FIBA World Cup.

"Steven's support of the Tall Blacks and his interest in playing for the programme at some point down the line is unwavering," the management group said.

"While he won't be participating this year with the national team, his plan is to evaluate the opportunity to play in the 2020 Olympics following the upcoming NBA season."